Events to be held across the Panhandle for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and celebrations are taking place all across the Panhandle.

Lynn Haven MLK Jr. Festival

Over in Lynn Haven is the return of their in-person MLK Jr. Day Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park.

The event is hosted by the Advisory Committee for Urban Revitalization Equity and the City of Lynn Haven.

Last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

This year, they’ll be featuring live entertainment, arts and crafts, and lots of food. The group will not be holding the MLK Memorial March this year.

The event starts at 10 a.m., a welcome ceremony from Bay County officials at noon and entertainment until 4 p.m.

Jackson County Virtual MLK Jr. Day Celebration

In Jackson County, the local NAACP chapter will host a virtual MLK Jr. Day celebration.

The event was supposed to be held at Madison Street Park but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, “Bottom Line with Roni & Byron” will go live on Facebook and Youtube at noon.

They are featuring several speakers, including Bishop Adrian Abner from St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock, Pastor Ronald Mizer from St. James AME Church and Pastor Paul Smith from Rivertown Community Church.

MLK Jr. Musical Tribute in Apalachicola

A musical tribute honoring MLK Jr. will be held in Franklin County.

The event starts with a motorcade and walk from Holy Family Senior Center at 10 a.m. Eastern time. The motorcade will end up at Battery Park in Apalachicola.

The annual festival will feature live music and food trucks for eventgoers.