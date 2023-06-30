PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe company is hosting a community event open to the public tomorrow at the Hotel Indigo and Harrison’s Kitchen and Bar in Panama City’s waterfront district.

Downtown Rocks will feature lawn games, face painting, balloon artists, and live music will all be free to those who attend, while food and drinks will be served at both the hotel and the restaurant.

Casi Joy is one of tomorrow’s performers.

She says getting the opportunity to share her music with a new audience is what excites her most.

“I’m just so excited to first off be in Florida,” said Joy. “The weather is beautiful and I’m so excited to just be out and touring this album and getting to share some of my most special songs with some brand new people.”

“You might hear some new country, some old country, my original country, some yodeling, songs for the kids, we might even throw in baby shark, who knows,” Joy went on to add.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

