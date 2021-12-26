Evening Weather Forecast 12-26-21

Foggy conditions will develop late tonight, but temperatures remain mild with lows around 60.

Patchy to dense fog will stay possible through 8/9 AM Monday morning, with areas clearing out for the rest of the day. A mix of sun and clouds will persist above, with a 10% chance for a sprinkle in the evening hours.

Moisture continues to build into the region throughout the rest of the week.

An isolated shower or storm could pop up Tuesday night. Chances for showers and storms rise towards 40-50% Wednesday and Thursday, but both days are not expected to be washouts.

The warmth continues through the week, with possible highs topping out near 80 degrees Thursday or Friday. However, A shift to cool weather could be on the flip side of 2022.

By the end of the week, chances for showers lower on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day but isolated precipitation can’t be ruled out.