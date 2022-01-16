Evening Weather Forecast 1-16-22

Tonight’s conditions will continue to be windy and rough with northwesterly flow blowing from 20-30 mph, and gusts up to 40 & 45 mph.

There’s a small chance coastal areas could still see a bit of shower activity as the sun sets, but any moisture should pass quickly.

Along with blustery winds, temperatures will take a downturn into the 30’s for most places, areas inland will feel near to below freezing with added wind chill.

Double red flags are flying on all beaches, meaning the Gulf is closed and the Small Craft Advisory for marine areas remains in effect through 1 AM CST.

Sunshine returns for the beginning of the week, but the area stays chilly, with high in the mid-50s through Tuesday. By Wednesday, the return of southerly winds will boost readings in the 60s in the afternoon, but rain chances also return.

The greatest chances for showers and storms move through Thursday, with another drying and cooling period returning next weekend.