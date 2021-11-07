Evening Forecast 11-7-21

Despite another chilly night tonight, gorgeous conditions remain on tap for the next several days.

Lows will touch the upper 30s for our inland areas once again tonight, while coastal regions stay a few degrees warmer. Starting Tuesday morning, temperatures will start to take a upward climb, with highs reaching the mid 70s for the middle of the week.

Partly cloudy Wednesday. Thursday a cold front will move east from the ArkLaTex region, increasing chances for showers through the evening. The front pushes over our area both Friday and Saturday morning, with showers and light rain expected.

Temperatures take another dip Saturday and Sunday. Expect highs in the mid to low 60s, and lows to touch the lower 40s again.