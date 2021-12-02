Esto fires clerk amid embezzlement allegations

ESTO, Fla. (Holmes County Times Advertiser) – The Town of Esto held an emergency meeting Tuesday, voting to fire the town clerk and ask that a criminal investigation be launched into allegations of embezzlement.

The council voted 2-1 to terminate clerk Yvonee Hagans, citing embezzlement of nearly $10,000.

Only three of the five council members were present at the meeting: Josh Davenport, Greg Wells, and Hugh Oney. Council President Teresa Harrison was not present due to being out of town.

Councilman John Hagans – who is married to the town clerk – declined to attend the meeting, sending word to the other council members and town attorney Michelle Jordan that he believed the meeting to be improper and that he could not “in good conscience attend.”

