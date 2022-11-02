MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal inmate that escaped in Jackson County has been arrested again.

Marianna Police said the inmate was caught by staff in the woods near the Federal Corrections Institute. Chesney Jones was taken into custody, medically cleared at a hospital, and is expected to be returned to federal custody.

Jones escaped the facility on Halloween and several schools in the area were locked down as authorities searched for her. It is unclear how she escaped the federal prison and calls to federal officials about the escape went unreturned.