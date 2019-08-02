Enrollment open for after school programs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As kids go back to school, parents are also looking for places to care for their children after school.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bay County is ready to make this year a breeze for local families.

Parents from across the area can sign their kids up for the after school program or swimming lessons.

Officials say the back to school program will begin on August 12 for the clubs in Panama City. However, the site at Frank Brown Park will not open until August 14.

The swimming classes are two-week-long courses and limited.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County, Hank Hill says they focus on improving education and physical fitness but mostly just want to help kids who come through the center grow to be greater adults.

“A lot of times when kids are busy doing other things like that, in addition to focusing on their academic success, they’re less likely to get in trouble later on,” Hill said.

You can sign up your child online here or by visiting the center located on West 19th Street in Panama City near Lucille Moore Elementary School.