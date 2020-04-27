Enrollment begins for new/ kindergarten students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Bay District Schools continues to prepare for the upcoming school year, they are changing the way new students can get registered.

Normally, parents would register their child at the school they are planning to attend but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is only opening one location.

The registration started on Monday morning at the Nelson Building, located at 1311 Balboa Avenue.

Parents can pay a visit to the Staff Development Lab to get help through the online application.

Director of Student Services, Kara Mulkusky says there are a few things individuals need to bring to get signed up.

“The first one is a working email address, that’ll be key to starting the online application when they get here. They also need to have a copy of their students’ birth certificate, the vaccination/ immunization form which is the form 6-80. They can get those if they do not have one from our county health department. And then the other documentation they need would be two proofs of residency,” said Mulkusly.

One reason for having one location this year is also in hopes of making it safer for families, district officials say.

The district and its health partner, Pancare of Florida, have teamed up to make sure the space is clean and healthy.

“We have access to hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes and gloves and we want to make sure families feel comfortable coming. When they first come to the registration site, they’ll be asked a few quick screening questions as well as have their temperature checked.”

The location will be open throughout the summer. It is open Mondays/ Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays/ Thursdays from noon – 4:30 p.m.

You can also register online. Click here for more information.