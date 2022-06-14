PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City residents who live near Robinson Bayou are finally getting help with flooding.

The Panama City City Commission approved Halff Associates engineers to design a drainage project for the area.

City officials said since Hurricane Michael, they’ve been dealing with more water than was ever designed for their current stormwater drain.

This $25 million project will cover the north half of the city– from the mall toward Frankford Avenue and Robinson Bayou.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said the goal is to not only improve drainage but to de-muck 300 acres of wetland areas to help with the city’s stormwater management.

“It will help us with separating fuels, oils, and gases that normally go into the stormwater system and will ensure we have a healthier bay as a result of this,” McQueen said.

The next nine months or so will include surveys of the land and the creation of task orders.

Once the project is designed, city officials will have a better idea of when it will be complete.