PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A weekend event raised a significant sum for the Life Management Center of Northwest Florida.

Festival En Blanc was an all-white party with elegant decor, food, live music, and stilt walkers.

Festival En Blanc originated in Paris and the unique part is that attendees do not know the secret location of the event until an hour before it starts. The event raised $60,000 for the Northwest Florida organization which works to provide mental health services to six counties within the Panhandle.

Event organizers say they hope to continue the Festival En Blanc event for the years to come.