PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – News 13 is proud to share that the 40th annual Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund has surpassed its initial goal of $200,000.

Entering Friday evening, proceeds sat at $194,933.01. To push the campaign to it’s goal, local philanthropist Allan Bense and Will Cramer of Bill Cramer Chevrolet both presented checks of $10,000.

In total, the campaign raised $214,993.01.