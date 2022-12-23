PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s Empty Stocking Fund has officially reached its $200,000 goal!

It’s the 39th year for the Salvation Army’s Empty Stocking Fund, one of their most impactful fundraisers of the year.

The money goes into our local community to buy toys for children, feeding programs for the hungry, emergency shelters, and disaster relief.

There is still time to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund. You can click here to donate.

You can also drop a check by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom.

Or you can drop off or mail your donations directly to the Salvation Army at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City.