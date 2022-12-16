PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s Empty Stocking fund is growing closer to the $200,000 goal.

Organizers and supporters of the 39th Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund continue to receive donations that make a major impact in our local community. Currently, the total is $133,735.45

The money goes into our local community to buy toys for children, feeding programs for the hungry, emergency shelters, and disaster relief.

You can drop a check by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom or mail them directly to the Salvation Army at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City. Please write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo section.

You can make a donation here.

Here are just some of the latest and largest donations:

Patronis Family Foundation $5,000

Holy Nativity Episcopal School 2,393.45

Corporate Accomodations NW FL $750

Dave Trepanier $500

Estate of Wesley Burnham $500

Kent & Valerie Forster $2,000

Patricia Segler $500

Patricia Syfrett $1,000

Suzanne Dozier, in memory of Sean Watson, $1,000