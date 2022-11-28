PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — This year’s Empty Stocking fund is accelerating but still well below the $200,000 goal.

Organizers and supporters of the 39th Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund are hoping to raise $200,000. Shortly before Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army said the community had raised $34,205.

However, with Giving Tuesday tomorrow the community has a chance to accelerate their gifts to the cause. The money goes into our local community to buy toys for children, feeding programs for the hungry, emergency shelters, and disaster relief.

You can drop a check by the deposit box in the Bill Cramer Chevrolet showroom or mail them directly to the Salvation Army at 1824 West 15th Street in Panama City. Please write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo section.

You can make a donation here.

Major donations so far:

Anonymous in memory of Frankie Nowell $7,200

Treasure Island Marina $1,000

Dr. and Mrs. James Cook $1,000

Nexstar Charitable $10,000

Florida Power and Light $3,000

Floyd Skinner $5,000

Gus and Patti Butchikas $1,000