Emotions are high as Wednesday marks the last day of school for Bay County Students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2019-2020 school year has been anything but ordinary.

For teachers and students alike, it’s been a year they will likely never forget.

Today should have been the last physical day of school for Bay County students. Instead of enjoying a typical end of year celebration, they were forced to say goodbye in a non-traditional fashion.

Superintendent, Bill Husfelt said that between the hurricane and the pandemic, it’s been a weird couple of years.

“It’s just amazing what we have overcome and we’ll overcome, Husfelt said. “The virus is still out there but we are making plans to move forward. I’m just thankful for everything everyone did to help us get through this school year.”

Husfelt said that Bay County teachers served multiple purposes during the remainder of the school year.

“Our teachers, support personnel, and administrators not only took care of our students but they had to coach the parents and the grandparents along the way,” Husfelt said.

Bay High teacher and coach, Greg Bailie, said that this pandemic put a big damper on the rest of the school year.

“Not getting that last game, that last senior night, or that last moment when you watch the kids play or you celebrate with them,” Bailie said, “last night would have been graduation.”

Coach Bailie said that he thought last year was bad enough, he had high hopes for this year that didn’t turn out as he expected.

“This year, everybody was excited and going through emotions,”Bailie said. “You leave for spring break, and then you find out that you are just going to finish the year out virtually.”

Bailie who also has a daughter graduating from high school said that it’s been a bit sour.

“Nothing in life is ever fair so you just have to keep rolling with it,” Bailie said.

Husfelt said that he expects most people have welcomed summer with open arms.

“I don’t know anyone that’s not extremely thankful that summer is here,” Husfelt said, “We are so glad this is the last day of school.”

Bailie said he wishes his students a happy summer and bids them a final farewell.

“I’ll be back, they know where to find me,” Bailie said. “Whether they are graduating or returning next year, they always know where to find me.”

