BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the East Bay Section 2 Shellfish Harvest Area at sunset tonight.

The closure includes the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.

The emergency closure is due to intracoastal dredging.