Emerald Coast Theatre Company adds online activities

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One local theatre company is declaring the show must go on, adding multiple activities to its online operations following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company created three, new online opportunities for the public, including a virtual talent show and two camps for students.

The virtual talent show will run until April 25, and is open to people of all ages. The company is asking anyone who would like to showcase a special talent to record themselves in a video two minutes or less demonstrating their skills.

Then, the video submission should be uploaded to YouTube and submitted before April 20 to phillip@emeraldcoasttheatre.org. In that email submission, entrants need to include their name, the title of the video and category they are entering in in the subject line. Also, entrants must attach a photo and a link of their YouTube video.

The talent show includes three rounds and a panel of judges will select Best Overall and Most Creative from the winning finalists. The public also has a say and can vote for the People’s Choice Award by liking the YouTube submission of their choice.

For more details on the talent show, visit EmeraldCoastTheatre.org.

The theatre company also is offering two online camps for school-age children

Camp Shine at Home runs April 14-May 1 for third through 12th grade students. It includes advanced training in acting, vocal coaching, group dancing and improv skills and will be held Tuesday through Friday at 1 p.m. with Saturday classes at 11 a.m.

Live group classes will be recorded for those who cannot sign on at that time, and one-on-one sessions will be scheduled individually.

Camp Shine at Home will culminate in a final performance on May 1 at 4 p.m.

Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s second online camp, Camp The Show Must Go Online, is for children in third through fifth grades and will take place on Wednesday’s at 11 a.m. Students also will meet in shorter coaching sessions for workshops.

Camp The Show Must Go Online runs from April 14 to April 30 and also includes a final performance on the last day at 4 p.m.

Both of the camps have associated fees, but the prices are discounted and scholarships are available. Online registration is ongoing on Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s website.