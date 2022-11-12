PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park looked more like a parking lot these past couple of days as many unique cars made their way to Panama City Beach for the annual Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show.

People walked around the park enjoying the variety of vehicles, food, and live music Saturday.

Attendees even had the chance to listen to a tribute to the king, Elvis Presley, by Todd Herendeen.

For many hot rod owners, they love any chance they get to show off their wheels.

Steve Doucet attends around 20 car shows and events every year, but said this one is special.

“I’ve been coming here for the past ten years, I love Cruising the Coast where I’m from, but this show’s kind of low-key,” Doucet said. “Small numbers. I like it. I like the people here and of course, I love the atmosphere.”

The last thing on the schedule for this year’s Emerald Coast Cruizin’ was a firework show on the beach for Sharky’s Beach birthday party.