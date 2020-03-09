Emerald Coast Cruizin’ “continues to grow”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Emerald Coast Cruizin’ was in full throttle this weekend as residents and visitors were able to check out hot rods and classic cars from around the country at Aaron Bessant park in Panama City Beach.

The show ended on Saturday night after a full week of activities, live music, and of course, plenty of cars for guests to admire.

Many of those cars were built locally, but many also came from out of town, as far as across the country.

Show organizers said Emerald Coast Cruizin’ keeps getting bigger every year.

“This is about equal from what last year, after the storm, then when we rolled back over,” said Robert Parrish, an event coordinator for the show. “But the previous year before this, we are way up from that so the Spring is growing.”

The event will be back again in the fall; it is scheduled to return from November 11th to the 14th, 2020.