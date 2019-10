PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital will hold its 9th Annual Warrior Beach Retreat Barbecue Fundraiser November 1, starting at 10:30 a.m.

The fundraiser will be held at the hospital, and 100 percent of all funds raised go to the Warrior Beach Retreat.

Barbecue plates will be available the day of the fundraiser at $8 per meal, or $15 for two meals.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more about the fundraiser, including placing an order for delivery.