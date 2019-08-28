Embassy Suites hotel construction begins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A popular hotel chain is coming to Panama City Beach.

Through a partnership between the St. Joe Company and Key International investing group, a new Embassy Suites hotel is set to be built.

This 255 room hotel will be five stories tall right across from the Russell- Fields Pier on Front Beach Road.

On Wednesday morning, representatives from the two groups along with the Bay County Tourist Development Council, Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce and city officials gathered at the site for a groundbreaking.

Officials say the project will bring about 150 jobs to the area and they decided to build near Pier Park to be part of a thriving area.

“Pier Park has been immensely successful. It’s a family destination, restaurants, shops. Hospitality and lodging is something that we thought there was room for,” said President/ CEO of St. Joe Company, George Gonzalez.

Bay County TDC President/CEO Dan Rowe said, “It really showcases how our best days of a community are ahead of us. We’ve been through some difficult challenges over the last decade but we’ve come through them in great shape and really looking forward to the future.”

St. Joe has multiple projects throughout Bay County currently under construction.

Gonzalez said, “We believe in this county. We’re believers in this county. There’s a lot of great things happening in the county and we’re going to continue to invest. This is our home. This is our community.”

Killian Construction out of Springfield, Missouri will be taking the head of construction.

The project is scheduled to be completed by late 2020.

To learn more about the project, click here.