Elsa’s Path: Details and Timing for the Panhandle

Tropical Storm Elsa Is moving into the Florida straits tonight and should run up the western Peninsula of Florida. The storm has been disorganized thanks to shear but will have a window to reorganize and potentially strengthen as it moves through the Gulf. The current forecast keeps this as a tropical storm up to landfall in the Big Bend of Flordia.

After the storm moves ashore it should rapidly weaken. It will pick up forward speed and run up the east coast where squally weather and isolated tornadoes will be possible on the south and east side of the system.

As for the Panhandle little impacts are expected here, the greatest will be across coastal areas of Franklin county. One to two feet of storm surge will be possible there. Winds across Franklin county could gust to 40 mph. Winds away from coastal areas in Franklin county should be less than 30 mph. As shown below the highest possible wind gust will come in the far eastern part of Franklin county.

Overall the Panhandle is expected to have very little influence from this tropical system. The confidence in the track at the moment is high but some shifts would be possible If there is a center relocation. The storm could do this because it’s disorganized but it’s not expected to do so. Make sure to continue to keep up with the latest here.