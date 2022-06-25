Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A local salon celebrated its 10 year anniversary on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday they celebrated the achievement by showing their appreciation to family and clients with live music from the Will Thompson Band, food, and drinks.

Ten years ago, Elevation Salon Owner Samantha Culver opened up her own salon at the Panama City Mall in 2012.

Culver said even after 10 years most of the hairdressers that were with her then are still with her now.

After Hurricane Michael, she was forced to relocate to her spot in downtown Panama City in December of 2018.

But she says what looked like an unfortunate situation quickly turned into a blessing.

“We absolutely love downtown,” Culver said. “We have been down here since 2018. It’s just been amazing. The people down here are so friendly so nice I love seeing people walking around and all of the improvements of downtown it has been fantastic. So here’s looking forward to another 10 years.”

Culver said she’s proud of her business, especially the relationships she’s built with the community.