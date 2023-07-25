PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Elevate Bay is a Bay District Schools program that exists to support and encourage the most at-risk students in the school system and puts them on a path toward success.

With Bay County Schools starting in just a few weeks there is still time to sign up and become a mentor.

The best way to sign up and become a mentor is through Elevate Bay’s Facebook page.

There are also three different types of mentoring options including classroom mentor, one-on-one mentoring, and being a lunch buddy.

Mentors are required to meet with their mentees twice a month for at least a half hour.

“We actually really believe that everyone has a story and everyone’s story matters to a child. So we believe everybody has something that they can give,” says Mentor Coordinator Stacey Legg. “So whether you’re a stay-at-home mom or you’re a doctor or you’re a lawyer or you’re just, you know, working a nine-to-five, we have something for everybody. So that’s why we do twice a month for 30 minutes to make that easy.”

Elevate Bay is hosting an orientation session this Thursday, July 27th at 9 a.m. at the Nelson Building in Panama City.

For more information on how to become a mentor and Elevate Bay, click here.