Elderly women move back into their home with the help of Tyndall Airman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two elderly women moved back into their home on Friday with a little extra support from one of our state leaders.

Senator Marco Rubio and his team were in Bay County the day after Hurricane Michael. The team went and knocked on doors to find out what people needed the most.

During that time, Rubio’s team met 91-year-old Vera Shuck and 73-year-old Gwen Foll.

The two were living in the same apartment complex but after the storm, they were unsure of where they would live.

The apartment complex was able to get their sister property in Port St. Joe to allow Foll and Shuck to move in while they repaired the Panama City campus.

In order to allow others to have a chance to find housing, Full and Shuck offered to live together in one apartment.

On that day, Rubio’s team helped the two women pack up their homes and move.

On Friday, Full and Shuck saw their newly repaired and renovated apartments for the first time.

“It’s just indescribable. I can’t really say. I’m so excited. I’m so happy to be back and I just hope that nothing like this happens again so that I would have to leave here,” Shuck said.

Airmen from Tyndall Air Force Base volunteered their time on Friday to unload the moving trucks and setting up both apartments for the women.

