Elderly couple seriously injured in Friday evening crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An elderly South Florida couple from Margate is in the hospital after a traffic crash in Walton County.

It happened a little after 9:00 p.m. Friday night in Mossy Head.

State troopers said the 74-year old woman pulled off of State Road 285 and tried to merge onto Highway 90 heading east.

They said she pulled into the path of another car heading the same direction.

The woman is in critical condition, and the 77-year old man who was the passenger has serious injuries, according to reports.

The Crestview woman driving the other car received minor injuries.