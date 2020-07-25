El Governor Motel continues post Hurricane Michael rebuild

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With many businesses still recovering from the devastation that Hurricane Michael left behind, one iconic local motel is steadily continuing their rebuild.

El Governor Motel in Mexico Beach has been in business for over 30 years until Hurricane Michael hit the Gulf Coast. The motel’s structure stood after the storm but it still sustained massive damages.

However, they have been continuously repairing those damages for about a year and local leaders are encouraged by the progress.

“To have the tourist industry at this level of the motel to return, it just gives everyone a boost,” explained Al Cathey, Mexico Beach mayor. “It’s a big part of our what we call mom and pop business community. It’s the largest that we had and now that they are able to build back is just phenomenal. It sort of raises your spirits of Mexico Beach when so much of our town was destroyed by Michael to see the motel come back.”

Cathey added that the motel hopes to be back open for business by early 2021.