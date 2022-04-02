BONIFAY, Fla. (HOLMES COUNTY TIMES-ADVERTISER)— Bonifay Fire-Rescue is currently on scene of a multiple-vehicle crash on North Highway 79, near the intersection of Highway 177, According to our media partner the Holmes County Times-Advertiser.

Eight patients were assessed on the scene by Bonifay Fire Department paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

Emergency medical services from both Holmes County and Washington County responded to the scene, as did AirHeart, and transported patients to area hospitals.

Law enforcement officials advise drivers to use caution and expect delays in the area.