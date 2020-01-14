Education Encore registration open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Representatives for Gulf Coast State College’s Education Encore program joined News 13 Midday to discuss registration and the start of classes.

Education Encore provides 6 weeks of courses for $92, open to active and senior adults, and class topics range from literature, storytelling, fitness and other options.

The program serves as a non-credit enrichment opportunity and this is program’s 25th year.

Registration is open now. Classes begin January 24.

Visit Gulf Coast State College online or go to campus to register.