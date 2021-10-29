Education Encore at GCSC ends their fall semester, but spring enrollment is now open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Education Encore is Gulf Coast States Colleges program for seniors looking to keep learning. It’s the fun of school, without the tests or homework.

Their fall semester ended October 29, but enrollment for spring classes is now open.

Classes are held on Friday mornings, with four periods on the schedule. You can also buy a lunch ticket to use throughout the semester as well.

If you are worried about filling up the schedule, it won’t be a problem. The program offers a myriad of classes in a variety of fun subjects.

“We’ve got a drawing class, we have an enameling jewelry making class, and then we also have an oil painting class. We’ve got a new art class for spring it’s gel plate painting, so that should be really exciting for spring. One of our more popular classes is physics and psychodynamics, that one has been super popular, we’ve got a neuroscience class, and we have a gardening class. So it really is quite a variety and of course, we do have exercise class, we got aquatic exercise, yoga, and chair yoga.” says Encore Program Coordinator, Lara Herter.

Spring Semester will start on January 21st, the cost is $125.

You can sign up here.