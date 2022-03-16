PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Omicron subsides nationally, more people are traveling through air. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is seeing an uptick in travelers as well.

Airport officials said more passengers is also due to more people traveling to Bay County for spring break.

To counter potential traffic congestion, officials said they ensure that TSA, taxi drivers, and other airport workers have the necessary staff in place to deal with more passengers.

“Spring break has historically been great for this community,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said. “And we had a couple of slow years but we’re back as a family destination. And we continue to see families come through every day.”