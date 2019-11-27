ECP Airport offering new direct flights during Spring Break

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Spring breakers might be in luck this upcoming March, as new weekend services are being offered to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

During the Spring season, five different direct flights will be offered at the airport by United Airlines.

Two of the direct flights will be offered every Saturday in March, and three of them only for one weekend.

Each of those special weekends coincides with the specific university’s spring break schedule.

ECP Airport Director, Parker McClellan says these flights have all been in high demand from those areas.

“Every Saturday in March we’ll have service to Denver and Chicago O’Hare airport. Then there’s going to be some service on Saturdays but only one time. From Columbus, Ohio, Austin, Texas, and St. Louis, Missouri. They’re focusing on the universities in those are,” said McClellan.

They also hope that this will benefit families as well.

“We’re excited that we still have those spring break opportunities. The weekend service with Denver and Chicago works for bringing in those families and again that’s what we’re all about– is the families in this community and make it a better place to have spring break,” said McClellan.



Airport staff believe this opportunity provided by United Airways will help bring in university students during spring break and increase traffic flow to the airport.