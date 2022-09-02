PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding is still waiting on word regarding the protest they filed regarding the lost Coast Guard cutter contract.

The local company filed its letter of protest with the Coast Guard back in July. Eastern wants an explanation as to why it chose another company to build the next phase of the offshore cutter program.

Eastern is building the first four cutters and has received praise for the quality of work going into the vessels.

The four cutters are just beginning construction and Eastern is looking for more workers to help build it.

“We feel very confident, we’re certain that our customers made a terrible mistake,” Port St. Joe Eastern Shipbuilding President Joey D’Isernia. “So we are going through the process and as the old saying goes it ain’t over til it’s over so we are going to keep fighting for our community.”

D’Isernia said it could be months before there is a decision on the protest.

If the Coast Guard dismisses Eastern’s protest, then the next 11 cutters will be built by Austal USA out of Mobile, Alabama.