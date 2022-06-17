PANAMA CITY, FL — Eastern Shipbuilding successfully launched the second hopper dredge they have constructed for Weeks Marine, Inc.

The R.B. WEEKS, named in honor of Weeks Marine co-founder Richard B. Weeks. The first ship was named after Weeks’ wife, MAGDALEN. The two ships are nearly identical.

This new ship is a 356-foot trailing suction hopper dredge.

Eastern Shipbuilding’s President, Joey D’Isernia said in a news release, “we are proud to build another dredge vessel that will enhance out waterways and restore our coastlines.”

The new vessel includes electrical power, propulsion, and dredge machinery along with several accommodations and crew comfort upgrades.

The R.B. WEEKS will aid the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in maintaining ports, harbors, and other waterways to ensure ship navigation is possible.