WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding held one of its biggest fundraising events on Saturday with its Eastern Shipbuilding Freshwater Classic Fishing Tournament.

This is the first time Eastern Shipbuilding held the tournament since Hurricane Michael. All proceeds go back into the community.

On Saturday they presented $30,000 to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Their mission is a wonderful mission and it really makes a huge difference in our community and that’s really what our company is about we want to be able to do our jobs make a living but also make a positive impact on those around us and on our community,” Eastern Shipbuilding President Joey D’Isernia said.