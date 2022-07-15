PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Eastern Shipbuilding welcomed Coast Guard officials Friday morning to commemorate progress on the third patrol cutter.

Eastern Shipbuilding President Joey D’Isernia said Coast Guard officials have been very complimentary of Eastern Shipbuilding throughout the contract.

“This is some of the best, if not the best quality they’ve ever seen in the yards they’re doing construction in,” D’Isernia said.

D’Isernia said Eastern Shipbuilding ensures the ships are built on time.

“We’re making promises and keeping them,” D’Isernia said. “We’re doing what we say we were going to do. And we’re striving to produce excellence.”

Despite strong reviews from the Coast Guard, Eastern Shipbuilding lost out on a second contract to build the next 11 offshore patrol cutters.

“I believe they made a mistake,” D’Isernia said. “We’re still partners, we are still going to work together to build out these four vessels. But sometimes partners make mistakes.”

He said the 11 additional cutters would have led to a decade worth of business for Eastern Shipbuilding.

“We think that the Coast Guard accepted an unrealistic bid,” Congressman Neal Dunn said. “And we’re going to be talking to them and asking them some hard questions about how they arrived at this particular answer for now. And everything is still in play.”