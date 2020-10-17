Eastern Industries celebrates grand reopening two years after storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Since Hurricane Michael, Eastern Industries has come a long way. One year ago they moved into their new facility and on Friday they commemorated the journey with a ribbon-cutting.

After the storm, Eastern Industries had to rebuild from the ground up as they lost 1/4 of their warehouse and experienced other damage to their facility.

Eastern Industries does business with customers across the United States. Having had no cellular service or electricity after Hurricane Michael was a huge obstacle. But they continued to work using what little they had.

Staff say they would be no where without all of their dedicated employees who continued to work and help them rebuild.