PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Christians will celebrate the resurrection with services on Sunday.

A host of events, both religious and secular, will also take place this weekend. Here are some highlights.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Gulf Beach Baptist Church, Church at the Beach. Join the Church at the Beach for Easter Sunrise Service on the sandy beach at M.B. Miller County Pier (located at the end of Alf Coleman).

PANAMA CITY BEACH EASTER EGG HUNT

Sat at 10:00 am Frank Brown Park, 16200 Panama City Beach Pkwy

Free for ages 0-10. Prize baskets for each age group. Free pictures with the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera!

EGGSPLOSION 2023

4901 Sports Lane

The Glenwood Rattlers are hosting Eggsplosion 2023! Over 8,000 eggs will be hidden. We will also have food, music, games, bounce houses, and more. The event is from 12 pm – 5 pm with the egg hunt beginning at 1:30 pm sharp.

PARKER EASTER EGG HUNT

Sat. 1 p.m. Parker Memorial Park

1101 W Park St, Panama City, FL

GROWN UP EGG HUNT

Sat. 3 p.m. Bayside Rentals

111 W Beach Dr, Panama City, FL

The Easter Bunny has something fun in store for the grown-ups this year! Join us on Saturday, April 8 in Downtown Panama City for the egg hunt of a lifetime. This event is a fundraiser for Anchorage Children’s Home.

⚠️ Hunt at your own risk and bring your own basket! The prizes in these eggs are NOT kid-friendly — this event is for grown-ups ONLY ⚠️

The hunt is on at 3pm (after the Farmer’s Market and kid-friendly activities) at Bayside Boat Rentals (the grassy lot next to Destination Panama City)! Purchase your ticket in support of Anchorage Children’s Home to participate.

SHELL ISLAND EGG HUNT

Sun. 11 a.m.

Paradise Adventures

4114 Jan Cooley Dr, Panama City Beach, FL

Hop on over to Shell Island with us for our 5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt! Upon boarding the 52ft Privateer Catamaran we will sail over to beautiful Shell Island, there we will have our Easter Egg Hunt with over 1000 eggs! Keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny who will be making a guest appearance as well!

The trip departs from behind Bluegreen Bayside Resort and Spa at 11:00 am. During your sail, stop by the full-service bar on board while taking in all the beautiful sights Panama City Beach has to offer. Once at Shell Island, we will have an Easter Egg Hunt for all ages! After our time on the island, we will board the boat one last time to go look for dolphins in the Gulf of Mexico.