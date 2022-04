PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Papa Joe’s Bayside will hold their own Easter event this weekend with plenty f activities for the whole family.

The event features more than 40 local vendors, live music, food trucks and Easter egg hunts.

There will be two Easter egg hunts on Saturday at 6:00 and 6:30 p.m.

The 6:00 egg hunt is for children 5 and under and the 6:30 egg hunt is for ages 6 and up.

The event is free and goes from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.