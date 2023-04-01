LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the largest easter egg hunts in the world takes place here in Bay County.

The Lynn Haven Easter Egg hunt at the A.L. Kinsaul Lawn features 30,000 eggs an nearly 5,000 attendees.

“Children and parents alike,” Lynn Haven’s City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “And so this year, we probably expect that same amount we want every kid to live away with candy eggs, have a good time. And so we are planning this event for some months now because we know how people do it here in our events.”

Before the hunt got underway, kids met the easter bunny, played with balloon animals, and got their faces painted.

” Last year, we had to face painters and we were trying to get ready to start the hunt, and people still standing in the face,” Gainer said. “But this year we have three face painters that seems to be doing a little bit better. This year, we have the stilt walkers, we have all of the inflatables, we have games that they’re playing, and of course, couple of food trucks that go out and we’ll get some, you know, nice cold stuff while you’re waiting.”

All 30,000 eggs get collected in a matter of minutes.

“I will do a countdown,” Gainer said. “I’ll actually ask them to help me count down and everyone will say and staff will stand in front of them to make sure no one goes forward because it’s one child and everybody else. And so I’ll count them. We cut the cake and they go ahead.”

Gainer said they host the event the weekend before easter so more people can attend.

“We know that families are trying to get ready for Easter and spend time with the families that are here,” Gainer said. “So we figure if we give an early start to Easter to celebrate going into Palm Sunday, then that means that they can come out and have a good time and then spend Saturday the 8th with their family.”

Gainer ensures every child walks away with at least one egg.