PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While kids around the Panhandle are participating in Easter egg hunts this weekend, History Class Brewing Company wanted to make sure adults could have some fun too.

You’re never too old for an Easter egg hunt is what event organizers learned after Saturday’s event.

Hundreds of people lined up with their easter baskets and bunny ears for the “Grown-up Only” Easter Egg Hunt.

“We had this idea to do an egg hunt, but not for kids,” History Class Marketing Director Eric Darnell said. “Kids hunt plenty of eggs this time of year, the adults need something fun and dumb to have fun with so we came up with this idea.”

Over a thousand eggs were filled with candy, sarcastic fortunes, offers and gift certificates for over 20 local businesses, with the help of Destination Panama City.

Darnell hopes this encourages people to support local shops.



“Now all of these people are going to be shopping and doing businesses with local businesses that is the whole big idea,” Darnell said. “Grow the community, give some businesses some exposure.”

Not only, did they have an Easter egg hunt, but an egg-throwing competition, which got a little messy.

“I’m covered in egg, I didn’t make it that far, but it was a lot of fun,” Event participant Julie Price said.



“We are all about making new history, new memories and that’s what we are doing here,” Darnell said. “Every event we throw, everything that we are doing downtown is writing the new chapter of the story. Of our story of our town and we are just excited to be a part of this.”

After seeing the large turnout, Darnell’s goal is to make the Grown-up Easter Egg Hunt an annual tradition.