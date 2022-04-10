FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Fountain community came together on Sunday for a special Easter celebration.

The Green Hills Fountain Community Center, a non-profit, held a free Easter dinner for residents.

Green Hills Community Center has a mission of bringing Fountain residents together for fellowship with community yard sales and a public library.

Families of all ages took part in the dinner, which featured food that was donated by volunteers.

Children even received their own Easter baskets that were put together by the community.

“We love doing these events,” Green Hills Community Center President Tawnya Norton said. “The community needs the support, they like to get together, everybody likes to help, and it’s an easy way for everyone to participate without having to spend a lot of money and break the bank.”

Norton said the community center hosts free dinners for the community every first Friday of the month.

They also host get-togethers for the community every holiday, including barbecue cookouts for the Fourth of July.