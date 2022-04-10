PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s almost Easter time, and Leslie Jones Photography held the annual Egg-stra Special Easter photo shoot at the Bay County Humane Society’s thrift store on Sunday.

Children of all ages had their photos taken with the Easter Bunny— and even dogs and cats took part in the fundraiser.

From Australian Shepherds to Golden Retrievers, many four-legged friends enjoyed having their photos taken with the big bunny for a good cause.

“We’re raising funds for the humane society,” Jones said. “All proceeds go to the humane society. Pictures with pets, families, we’ve had a lot of pets today.”

Jones said she is at the Bay County Humane Society every holiday for photo shoots, including Christmas and Valentine’s Day.