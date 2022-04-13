PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Easter is just days away, and events are being held all over the Panhandle to celebrate.

Friday, April 15

Gulf Coast State College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Schooners, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

St. Andrews State Park, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Chapman Botanical Garden, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST

Under the Palms Park, 10 a.m. to noon

Kinard Community Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Camp Helen, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Frank Brown Park, 3 p.m.

Downtown Panama City (next to McKenzie Park), 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Runaway Island, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

North Bay Chapel, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AJ’s Grayton Beach, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paradise Adventures @ Sheraton (tickets required), 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

