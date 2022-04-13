PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Easter is just days away, and events are being held all over the Panhandle to celebrate.

Friday, April 15

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Gulf Coast State College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Little Locals Easter Egg Hunt

Schooners, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

St. Andrews State Park, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Apalachicola Community Easter Egg Hunt

Chapman Botanical Garden, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST

Mexico Beach Easter Egg Hunt

Under the Palms Park, 10 a.m. to noon

Kinard Community Fun Day and Easter Egg Hunt

Kinard Community Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Camp Helen Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Camp Helen, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Panama City Beach Easter Egg Hunt

Frank Brown Park, 3 p.m.

Grown-Up Easter Egg Hunt

Downtown Panama City (next to McKenzie Park), 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Egg Hunt

Runaway Island, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Easter Service, Dinner & Egg Hunt

North Bay Chapel, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Easter Brunch

AJ’s Grayton Beach, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt & Snorkeling Sail

Paradise Adventures @ Sheraton (tickets required), 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Want your event added to our list? Send information to our email: news@wmbb.com.