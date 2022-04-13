PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Easter is just days away, and events are being held all over the Panhandle to celebrate.
Friday, April 15
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Gulf Coast State College, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Little Locals Easter Egg Hunt
Schooners, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt
St. Andrews State Park, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Apalachicola Community Easter Egg Hunt
Chapman Botanical Garden, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EST
Mexico Beach Easter Egg Hunt
Under the Palms Park, 10 a.m. to noon
Kinard Community Fun Day and Easter Egg Hunt
Kinard Community Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Camp Helen Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt
Camp Helen, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Panama City Beach Easter Egg Hunt
Frank Brown Park, 3 p.m.
Grown-Up Easter Egg Hunt
Downtown Panama City (next to McKenzie Park), 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 17
Easter Egg Hunt
Runaway Island, 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Easter Service, Dinner & Egg Hunt
North Bay Chapel, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Easter Brunch
AJ’s Grayton Beach, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt & Snorkeling Sail
Paradise Adventures @ Sheraton (tickets required), 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Want your event added to our list? Send information to our email: news@wmbb.com.