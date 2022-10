BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to cast your ballot earlier in the 2022 midterm election and avoid possible election day lines, early voting begins on Monday, October 24.

Early voting will run from October 24 through Saturday, November 5.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, has posted the locations of the eight early voting sites throughout the county.

Voting hours will be from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. each day.

