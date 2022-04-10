BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early voting for municipal elections will begin Monday, April 11 and will run through Friday, April 15.

Several seats are up for grabs in Panama City Beach, Mexico Beach, Callaway and Springfield.

Those who are interested in casting their ballots early can go to the Lyndell Conference Center at 423 Lyndell Lane in Panama City Beach from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You must live within the city boundaries in order to participate in the election.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen, said if you have not returned your vote by mail ballot, he strongly encourages you get it to his office.

Election day for the municipal races is Tuesday, April 19th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.