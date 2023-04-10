BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early voting for municipal elections is underway. Voters have from now until Friday, April 14th to cast their ballot ahead of election day.

By voting early, you have more options as to where you can vote. Click here for the full list of locations.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said some people have been showing up at his office to vote. He stressed that the Bay County Supervisor of Elections attached to the Bay County Government Center is not a place you can early vote at.

Election night is Tuesday, April 18th, 2023.