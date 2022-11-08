PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a good night for Republicans across the state and that strong showing continued in the Panhandle.

Republican Rep. Neal Dunn an incumbent for the U.S. District House 2 seat defeated Democratic Rep. Al Lawson (D). Lawson was also an incumbent but was forced to face off against Dunn when his district was redrawn.

The vote totals were not yet final but the Associated Press called the race for Dunn before 8 p.m. Central time when he was up by 60 percent of the vote total.

Matt Gaetz, the Republican incumbent U.S. Representative District 1 cruised to victory against Democrat challenger Rebekah Jones. With half of the vote total reported at 8 p.m. Gaetz was up by 65 percent of the vote.