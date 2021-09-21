Dunkin’ Donuts donates over $30,000 to USO

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A cup of coffee can sometimes go a long way.

On Tuesday, Dunkin’ donated $35,000 to an organization that helps support men and women in the military.

The check was presented to the United Services Organization, otherwise known as the USO, at the Lynn Haven location.

Out of all 95 locations owned by Purple Square Management around the Panhandle and Alabama, the Lynn Haven location raised the most money with a little over $1200.

USO Northwest Florida Executive Director Dana Cervantes said every dollar makes a difference.

“Because we are a nonprofit, we rely on strictly the donations from campaigns like this from individuals who are donating from our special events that we do to raise money and we like to keep all that money local to Northwest Florida,” Cervantes said.

The USO serves active duty service members and military families. They provide centers, events, and programs that are available 7 days a week, all year round. Cervantes said generosity like this continues to help them accomplish their mission.

“So every time someone donates, even one dollar, that stays right here in the community so we can keep our center doors open,” Cervantes said. “So we can keep doing our networking events and do spouse networking events and family events.

Cervantes said she is thankful for these fundraisers, as they enable them to continue their mission of lifting the spirits of the military.

“I was no surprised because I know how generous this community is especially when it comes to our military, so I knew the hardworking employees of Dunkin were gonna knock it out of the park and of course they did even better than I thought, but I knew it was going to be great and I am so thankful.